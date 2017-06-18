Celebrities

June 18, 2017 11:18 PM

Protesters again storm 'Julius Caesar' performance

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Protesters again have stormed the stage of a New York production of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar," which depicts a Trump look-alike character being assassinated.

Police say 26-year-old Javanni Valle, of Brooklyn, and 28-year-old Salvatore Cipolla, of Oceanside, Long Island, were arrested on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges Sunday evening during the Public Theater production's last performance in Central Park.

Information on their lawyers wasn't available. The two were given desk appearance tickets.

Apparent video of the incident shows a man rushing the stage shouting "Liberal hate kills!" and "Goebbels will be proud!" before he is grappled by security and pulled away.

On Friday, a 24-year-old activist was arrested after she rushed the stage shouting "Stop leftist violence!"

Both Delta and Bank of America both pulled their sponsorship of the Public Theater.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo 0:30

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

Darius Rucker talks performing at the Carolina Country Music Festival for the first time 0:33

Darius Rucker talks performing at the Carolina Country Music Festival for the first time
Who is Matt Battaglia? 0:43

Who is Matt Battaglia?

View More Video