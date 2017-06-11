Celebrities

June 11, 2017 8:30 PM

Delta ends sponsorship over Trump look-alike killing scene

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage.

The Atlanta-based airline released a statement Sunday saying the graphic staging of Julius Caesar does not reflect its values and "crossed the line on the standards of good taste."

The play is part of the city's free Shakespeare in the Park festival in Central Park. Its director, Oskar Eustis, says the production "in no way advocates violence toward anyone."

Messages seeking comment from The Public Theater weren't immediately returned.

Performances of the assassination scene began just days before comedian Kathy Griffin was criticized for posing for a photograph in which she gripped a bloodied rendering of Trump's head.

