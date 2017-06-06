The Latest: Cosby's primary accuser enters courtroom

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo Pause 0:33 Darius Rucker talks performing at the Carolina Country Music Festival for the first time 0:43 Who is Matt Battaglia? 0:34 Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball 0:43 The Bachelorette makes her arrival 1:24 Rachel and the bachelors take the stage for the "Bachelor Nation" spelling bee 2:09 Behind the Scenes: What's it like to be an extra for the Bachelorette? 1:31 Spelling Queens: Three local schoolgirls judge the bachelors 1:27 Extras await their closeup as 'The Bachelorette' films on Hilton Head Island 2:16 The Bachelorette and her date dance in Bluffton Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Bill Cosby arrived Monday at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault trial with his on-screen daughter, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, holding his arm. Pulliam played Cosby's daughter 'Rudy' on The Cosby Show. AP

