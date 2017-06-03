Celebrities

Heifers to parade through Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt.

Main Street in Brattleboro is going to the cows with the annual Strolling of the Heifers parade.

Heifers led by future farmers will parade through downtown on Saturday morning to the theme of "Dance to the MOO-sic."

Following the parade, there is a Slow Living Expo on the Brattleboro Common and Brattleboro Retreat grounds that includes local food producers, chefs demonstrating cooking with cheese and musical performances. The day includes goat racing Olympics, a human foosball tournament and shows by the New England Center for Circus Arts.

The event is intended to connect people with healthy local food and the farmers and producers who bring it to them.

