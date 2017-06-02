John Malkovich arrives for the screening of his movie, “The Dancer Upstairs,” at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 11, 2002.
June 02, 2017

Why John Malkovich will be in Savannah this weekend

Mandy Matney

Savannah College of Art and Design will be hosting a celebrity speaker this weekend to address its largest graduating class during commencement Saturday.

“Actor, director, clothing designer, storyteller John Malkovich lives a life of distinct brilliance and intentional artistry,” SCAD president Paula Wallace said. “SCAD is overjoyed to welcome John as our 2017 SCAD Commencement speaker.”

Malkovich will address graduates at the university’s Savannah and Atlanta campuses – his first time delivering a commencement address to a university.

Malkovich is best known for his roles in “Being John Malkovich” and “Of Mice and Men”. He also was nominated for two Academy Awards for “In the Line of Fire” and “Places in the Heart.”

The SCAD Class of 2017 is the largest in the university’s history, with more than 2,400 graduates to cross the stage in Savannah and Atlanta, Georgia, and Hong Kong.

