Actors Jake Gyllenhaal, from left, Tilda Swinton and director Bong Joon-Ho pose for photographers during the photo call for the film Okja at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 19, 2017. Alastair Grant AP Photo

May 19, 2017 6:31 AM

Cannes apologizes for projection snafu with Netflix's 'Okja'

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
CANNES, France

As if Netflix's entry into the Cannes Film Festival hadn't already prompted enough drama, the first screening of the Netflix release "Okja" was marred by a technical glitch that led the festival to apologize.

The premiere of Bong Joon-ho's fantasy was a heated affair to begin with. It's the first of two Netflix films in Cannes' Palme d'Or competition to premiere.

After protests from French theaters, Cannes says beginning next year only films with theatrical distribution will compete. Netflix's logo was booed by some at Friday's screening.

But the projection was also initially askew, and the packed theater hissed and clapped until the screening was stopped. After a 10-minute wait, "Okja" was restarted.

The festival quickly issued an apology, promising the error was technical and not anti-Netflix sabotage.

