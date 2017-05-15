Correction: Peace Concert story

In a story May 14 about an upcoming Peace Concert in Chicago, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's music director. He is Riccardo Muti, not Ricardo Muti.
Yo-Yo Ma to perform at 'Concert for Peace' in Chicago
Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma will join other performers for a concert aimed at reducing violence in Chicago
The Concert for Peace is scheduled for June 11 at St. Sabina Church on the city's South Side. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association says Ma will perform with members of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago and the Chicago Children's Choir. The Rev. Michael Pfleger also will speak during the concert.
All proceeds will go toward anti-violence and employment programs at St. Sabina.
Ma is a creative consultant for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Riccardo Muti is music director.
Ma and Muti teamed with Pfleger in planning the concert. They say it builds on their belief that art and music play a critical role in solving issues facing the community.
