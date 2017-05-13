Celebrities

May 13, 2017 1:47 AM

Fashion designer Carolina Herrera's nephew killed in Caracas

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

A nephew of fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been found dead inside a truck on a road near Venezuela's capital.

The public prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday that the body of 34-year-old businessmen Reinaldo Jose Herrera was found the night before near Caracas. Another businessman was found dead in the same place. The cause of the two men's death was unclear.

Opposition leader Roland Carreno told The Associated Press that Herrera was the nephew of the Venezuelan-American designer. Carolina Herrera's company did not immediately comment.

Venezuela has among the highest murder rates in the world.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Who is Matt Battaglia?

Who is Matt Battaglia? 0:43

Who is Matt Battaglia?
Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball 0:34

Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball
The Bachelorette makes her arrival 0:43

The Bachelorette makes her arrival

View More Video

Entertainment Videos