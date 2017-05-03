10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. HOUSE TO VOTE ON HEALTH CARE BILL
Republican leaders were confident they had the votes to pass their long-sought legislation to repeal and replace portions of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
2. FBI CHIEF DEFENDS HANDLING OF CLINTON PROBE
James Comey says he believed it would have been "catastrophic" to keep Congress in the dark about new developments in the Clinton investigation that emerged just before Election Day.
3. WHICH US DEPARTMENT IS UNDER SCRUTINY AFTER THREE POLICE SHOOTINGS
Civil rights activists are watching closely for clues to how the Trump administration's Justice Department intends to handle racially charged shootings by police.
4. WHAT TRUMP'S 'AMERICA FIRST' APPROACH MEANS
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. will no longer condition its foreign relationships on countries adopting U.S. values like human rights.
5. HOW TRUMP COULD CHANGE POLITICAL LIMITS FOR CHURCHES
The president is likely to sign an executive order targeting a rarely enforced IRS rule that says religious organizations that endorse political candidates risk losing their tax-exempt status.
6. WHY PUERTO RICO TURNS TO COURTS
Its governor is trying to resolve the territory's crushing $73 billion debt in the largest effort ever made by a U.S. government entity to shield itself from creditors.
7. FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES SPAR IN HIGH-STAKES TV DEBATE
Emmanuel Macron warns of "civil war" if his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen is elected, saying that her hard-line plans to combat Islamic radicals would play into their hands.
8. VENEZUELA'S PRESIDENT STARTS CONSTITUTION REWRITE AMID PROTESTS
The latest push by Nicolas Maduro to settle a contentious political crisis comes as the Trump administration warns it might impose more sanctions on Venezuelan officials.
9. FED LEAVES RATES UNCHANGED
It also signals that it expects a resilient U.S. economy and solid job market to justify higher rates later this year.
10. WHOSE LATE-NIGHT MONOLOGUE RESONATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Jimmy Kimmel's tearful account of his newborn son's heart surgery becomes a top news story reaching all the way to Washington and the health-care debate.
Comments