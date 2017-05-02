Gwendolyn Brooks to be honored on 100th anniversary of birth

Five female poets are poised to honor the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Gwendolyn Brooks on the 100th anniversary of her birth.
Northwestern University on Thursday at its Evanston campus is hosting "Black Women as Giants: A Celebration of Gwendolyn Brooks." It will include a discussion among poets Toi Derricotte, Nikky Finney, Vievee Francis, Angela Jackson and Patricia Smith. They'll talk about the effect Brooks had on their work and contemporary poetry. That will be followed by an evening poetry reading.
Brooks' book "Annie Allen" won the 1950 Pulitzer Prize for poetry. She was Illinois' poet laureate from 1968 until her death in 2000.
Northwestern University Press director Jane Bunker says Brooks' "work and legacy deserve continued attention."
Comments