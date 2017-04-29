Celebrities

April 29, 2017 5:19 PM

You’ll have to drive to Atlanta to hear this former One Direction star sing

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

You can hear Harry Styles, the former One Direction star, sing solo on his Harry Styles Live On Tour Oct. 8 in Atlanta at the Roxy theater.

Tickets go on sale May 5, but you can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program now.

Kicking off the tour in San Francisco, Styles will hit 13 cities in North America in September and October before he heads to Europe, Australia and Japan later this year, Billboard reported.

His 10-track debut is set to release on May 12 and features the single, “Sign of the Times.”

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Who is Matt Battaglia?

Who is Matt Battaglia? 0:43

Who is Matt Battaglia?
Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball 0:34

Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball
The Bachelorette makes her arrival 0:43

The Bachelorette makes her arrival

View More Video

Entertainment Videos