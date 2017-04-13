Celebrities

Botticelli show features works never before seen in the US

By TRACEE M. HERBAUGH Associated Press
BOSTON

A new exhibition of Italian Renaissance master Sandro Botticelli's paintings opens this weekend in Boston.

"Botticelli and the Search for the Divine" at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts includes his life-size "Venus" — a masterpiece never before seen in the U.S.

Curator Frederick Ilchman likens the exhibition to taking a trip back to 15th-century Florence.

It features 24 paintings on loan from Italian museums, including the famed Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

The most celebrated piece is "Venus," a reworking of Botticelli's most famous painting "Birth of Venus." The wood panel painting completed around 1490 depicts the goddess of love wearing a sheer covering and knee-length auburn hair.

The show opens Saturday and runs through July 9.

