Mirren, Branford Marsalis receive honorary Tulane degrees

Tulane University says it will be honoring actress Helen Mirren as well as hometown jazz musician Branford Marsalis with honorary degrees during this year's commencement ceremony.
The university says Mirren will receive the degree for her stage and screen work as well as work she's done to help disadvantaged youth, orphaned kids and others.
The university praised Marsalis for his musical achievements and his efforts to help rebuild New Orleans after 2005's Hurricane Katrina.
Civil rights leader Diane Nash will also receive an honorary degree. Nash was a key civil rights leader in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
The university will also honor Shelley Taylor, as a leader in the field of health psychology.
The honorary degrees will be awarded during Tulane's commencement on May 20 at the Superdome.
