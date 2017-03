Oh hey Rachel! Bachelorette makes stunning (but late) entrance in Bluffton

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her date Dean arrived a little late on Calhoun Street in Old Town the night of March 28, 2017 after their romantic dinner a block away in the yard of a beautiful Bluffton home on the corner of Boundary and Water Streets. But better late than never! The two were greeted by hundreds of excited fans.