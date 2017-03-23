‘Pretty Little Liars’ star to appear at Savannah’s Southern Women’s Show this weekend

The Southern Women’s Show will kick off at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center featuring fashion, beauty, shopping, food and even special celebrity guest Keegan Allen from the Freeform hit TV show, “Pretty Little Liars,” through Sunday at 1 International Drive in Savannah.
Allen, who plays Toby Cavanaugh on the series, will meet fans at 1 p.m. Sunday on the Fashion and Entertainment Stage. Fans will hear more about the series and the summer finale, which ended with Allen’s character in a serious car accident with his fiancee, Yvonne, leaving many questions about his survival.
Allen will feature his new book, “life.love.beauty,” a selection of photographs he has taken since his childhood. Keegan will be signing copies of the book during his meet and greet. The second half of “Pretty Little Liars” season 7 will premiere April 18 on the Freeform channel.
Advanced tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and are available online at www.SouthernWomensShow.com. Tickets can also be purchased at Walgreens stores in Savannah for $7. At the door, tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Ages six and under are free with paying adult.
Details: www.SouthernWomensShow.com or contact Sara Cochran at scochran@southernshows.com or 704-494-7558.
