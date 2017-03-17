Celebrities

March 17, 2017 4:05 AM

Convicted reality star's request for shorter sentence denied

The Associated Press
ROCHESTER, N.Y.

A VH1 reality star involved in an interstate drug ring has been denied a request for a shorter prison sentence.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports (http://on.rocne.ws/2m8IFZM ) that Mendeecees Harris, of the show "Love and Hip Hop," requested to have his federal drug distribution sentence reduced to three years in February. A judge denied the request.

Harris is currently serving an eight year sentence that began in December 2015 for participating in a drug operation between New York and Rochester.

Harris' lawyer, Dawn Florio, argued that her client had a small role in the ring. Florio also said that Harris forfeited $170,000 in earnings from the reality show and volunteered at youth outreach programs before sentencing.

Prosecutors said that Harris' role was significant enough to warrant the sentence.

