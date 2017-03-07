Celebrities

March 7, 2017 4:37 AM

Russia gives new 'Beauty and the Beast' film a 16+ rating

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russia's Culture Ministry has given the green light to the release of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" movie despite protests over a gay character.

The ministry told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it has granted a screening license to the film with a 16+ age restriction.

The decision comes several days after Vitaly Milonov, a lawmaker known for his extreme right views, petitioned the ministry to ban it. In a letter released by the RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday, Milonov protested against the screening of a movie that disseminates "overt and shameless propaganda of sin and sexual perversion under the guise of a fairy tale."

The film will be released later this month.

Related content

Celebrities

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Did you spot any of these celebrities spotted in the region this winter?

View more video

Entertainment Videos