Celebrities

March 6, 2017 9:13 PM

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic misses game Monday with illness

The Associated Press
DENVER

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic will miss the game Monday night against Sacramento because of an illness.

Coach Michael Malone said Jokic received an IV before the game in hopes of being able to play, but was a late scratch. Mason Plumlee will start in his place and Roy Hibbert should receive extended playing time as well, especially with Kenneth Faried already sidelined by a sore back.

The 22-year-old Jokic is averaging 15.9 points and 9.3 rebounds this season. He's also one of the top passers among centers in the league, averaging 4.6 assists. Jokic has four triple-doubles in his last 14 games.

Related content

Celebrities

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Did you spot any of these celebrities spotted in the region this winter?

View more video

Entertainment Videos