March 3, 2017 9:43 AM

More celebrities? A fresh Oscar winner and a NFL quarterback both in Savannah this week

By Mandy Matney

Is Savannah the new Hollywood? It’s sure starting to feel like it.

Celebrities have been swarming the Coastal Empire/ Lowcountry region this past month. This week, Mahershala Ali, recent winner of the 2017 Best Supporting Actor Oscar, was spotted in Savannah.

The city of Savannah posted a picture of the actor best known for his roles in “Moonlight” and “House of Cards” to its Instagram account.

Earlier this week, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was also spotted in Savannah, according to WSAV. Local photographer Desmond Duval said Newton took this this photo outside Studio D&D Media Group in Savannah.

 

WSAV reports that Newton was in town for a family function. The Heisman trophy winner has deep Savannah roots. His mother graduated from Savannah High School and Savannah State. His father also attended Savannah State.

The Lowcountry region seems to have been star-struck this past month. Comedian Dave Chappelle and actor Norman Reedus were spotted in Beaufort and Savannah.

Earlier in February, Jason Segel was spotted in Bluffton and Savannah.

Who’s next?

