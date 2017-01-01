New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square

Visitors to Times Square take photos as technicians prepare a stage that will be used in the New Years celebration, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in New York's Times Square.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Pedestrians walk past New Years celebration balloons hanging on a metal barricade, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in New York's Times Square.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Times Square Business Improvement District workers carry balloons that will be handed out to revelers during the New Years celebration, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in New York's Times Square.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A pedestrian asks directions from two heavily armed counterterrorism officers stationed in Times Square, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in New York. Police say they are up to the challenge of protecting the huge crowds expected to gather in and around Times Square to ring in the New Year.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
A line of police cars are parked along a street in Times Square, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in New York. Police say they are up to the task of protecting the huge crowds that will gather in and around Times Square for New York City's massive New Year's Eve celebration.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Tourists Isabella Zuniga, left, and Kalid Magana of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, share an intimate moment while visiting Times Square, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in New York. Police say they are up to the task of protecting the huge crowds that are expected to fill Times Square for New York City's massive New Year's Eve celebration.
Kathy Willens
AP Photo
Revelers Jaimie Johnson, left, Jennifer Johnson, center, and Pam Johnson of Southaven, Mich., take part in the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Police officers stand guard as revelers take part in a New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Revelers gather on Times Square in New York Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, as they take part in a New Year's Eve celebration.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
William Sanford "Bill" Nye , popularly known as Bill Nye the Science Guy, walks near revelers on Times Square in New York, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, after making an appearance during the New Year's Eve celebration.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A crew member walks from under the main stage during the New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Entertainers arrive on Times Square in New York, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, to take part in a New Year's Eve celebration.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Revelers gather on Times Square in New York Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, to take part in a New Year's Eve celebration.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Revelers gather on Times Square in New York, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, to take part in a New Year's Eve celebration.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Confetti falls during one of the hourly countdowns as revelers gather at Times Square in New York, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, to take part in a New Year's Eve celebration.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Revelers bundle up while gathered at Times Square during a New Year's Eve celebration Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Confetti flies during a test, over Times Square as revelers take part in the New Year's Eve celebration in New York as seen from the Marriott Marquis, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Revelers react as Mexican regional singer Lupillo Rivera sings during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Revelers take part in the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Revelers take part in the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square seen from the Marriott Marquis, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Revelers Alex, center, and Andy Groeger right, of Fort Collins Colo., take part in the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Revelers take part in the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
New York police officers walk among revelers who have gathered on Times Square in New York Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, to take part in a New Year's Eve celebration.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Revelers gather on Times Square in New York Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, as they take part in a New Year's Eve celebration.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
New York police officers walk among revelers who have gathered on Times Square in New York Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, to take part in a New Year's Eve celebration.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Revelers cheer for a musical act in New York's Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
New York police officers walk among revelers who have gathered on Times Square in New York, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, to take part in a New Year's Eve celebration.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Andrew Dickens, 21, of Toledo, Ohio, stand with other revelers during the New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Revelers kiss on Times Square in New York, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, as they celebrate the new year.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Confetti lies on the ground in New York's Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, as people celebrate the new year.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Revelers celebrate the new year at Times Square in New York, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A reveler takes a selfie in the confetti during the new year celebration in New York's Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Revelers throw confetti on themselves after after celebrating the new year in Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Revelers pose for a photo lying in the confetti during the new year celebration in New York's Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A woman runs after confetti picked up by wind while celebrating the new year at Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Revelers pose for a selfie on confetti while celebrating the new year at Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
A police officer takes a photo of revelers playing in the confetti during the new year celebration in New York's Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Mikito Horino, left, and kisses his wife, Taki Horino, from Japan, during a new years celebration at Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
A reveler sings along to a musical act during the New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
A New York Police officer stands guard as people stand in a pen during the New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Mikito Horino, left, and his wife, Taki Horino, from Japan, count the final seconds before the new year during the New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Kaitlin Olivi of Yonkers, N.Y., and Lucas Pereira, of Sayreville, N.J., kiss as confetti falls during a celebration of the new year in New York's Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
