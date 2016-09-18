Jeb Bush jokes about his presidential campaign in Emmys cameo

It took a few months, but Jeb Bush is ready to make jokes about his presidential campaign.
In the opening sketch of the 2016 Emmy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel got into several cars under the ruse of getting to the Emmys on time. Each car featured characters of different Emmy-nominated TV shows, including Modern Family and Veep.
But one car had a man playing himself: Jeb Bush.
When Kimmel asked what the failed Republican presidential candidate was doing driving a limo, Bush said he was “in between jobs” and he and Kimmel talked about who would win Emmy Awards.
“If you run a positive campaign the voters ultimately make the right choice,” Bush, who dropped out of the Republican primary that was eventually won by Donald Trump, told Kimmel.
Bush then followed it up with, “Jimmy, that was a joke.”
It wasn’t the only reference to the presidential race in the opening sketch. Kimmel also jokes that, “We don’t have to watch reality shows anymore, because we’re living in one.” And he asked audience members if they were ready to “make the Emmys great again.”
