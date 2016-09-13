Man sentenced to a month in jail in crash that killed 2

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to a month in jail for causing a crash that killed a North Mankato couple.
Christopher Schneider pleaded guilty to careless driving in the July 2015 crash that killed 75-year-old Kathy Ohman and 74-year-old Rod Ebert. The two had left a dance performance at the Blue Earth County Fair and were headed home when Schneider blew through a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle.
The Free Press (http://bit.ly/2csYzIi ) reports Schneider was driving without a license. He says he looked down to put out his cigarette just before the crash. Prosecutors say the case did not meet the threshold for felony charges.
A Blue Earth County District Court judge on Monday also ordered Schneider to deliver 30 community presentations to groups about distracted driving and serve a year of probation.
