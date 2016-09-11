The Latest: School bus driver dies in crash at airport

1:27 Rascal Flatts star sings with his son on Hilton Head Island. And it's adorable. Pause

1:35 An appreciation of Morley Safer, 1931-2016

1:11 Prince honored with purple lights across America

0:43 Amber Heard, Johnny Depp make super awkward apology video in Australia after guilty plea

1:06 Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell on the keys in Macon, Ga.

0:34 Dwayne Wade, with Vanilla Ice, bounces to 'Ice Ice Baby'

0:14 Pallbearers carry Pat Conroy's casket from St. Peter's

1:55 Video: Broadway star Paul Canaan teaching on Hilton Head

1:45 Video: Candice Glover graces Whale Branch Early College High School

1:33 Video: 'Dancing with the Stars' champion Karina Smirnoff in Bluffton