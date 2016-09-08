The Lady Chablis at Club One in Savannah

Candice Glover, a native of St. Helena Island and "American Idol" champion in 2013, spoke Jan. 15, 2016, to select young women and men about topics like perseverance and loving oneself. As you'll see and hear, the 26-year-old Glover -- who was about to depart for an international tour, in which she'll perform on every continent -- not too long ago experienced first-hand the cruelty that too often high school students face. Glover stressed to the teenagers at Whale Branch that they need look no further than her for inspiration.