Savannah’s legendary ‘Grand Empress,’ The Lady Chablis dies at 59

Savannah legend The Lady Chablis, best known for her stunning, sassy character in “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” has died, according to multiple media reports.
The transgender performer, who lived in West Columbia, S.C., in the 1990s, died early Thursday at St. Joseph’s/Candler surrounded by family and close friends,WTOC reported.
Born Benjamin Edward Knox in Quincy, Fla., in 1957, The Lady Chablis rose to stardom after her appearance in John Berendt’s “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” The book, and its movie adaption by Clint Eastwood in 1997, showcased Savannah’s history and charm and brought visitors to Savannah from all over the country for decades. Lady Chablis played herself in the movie and stole the spotlight.
The Lady Chablis lived in West Columbia in the 1990s, according to The Island Packet’s sister newspaper, The (Columbia) State.
“I picked West Columbia because it’s the last place anybody would expect to find me,” Chablis told a reporter at The State in 1994.
She went on to describe how she lived in a small house on a quiet street but reserved one bedroom as the “drag room,” which was filled with dozens of sequined and satin gowns and tight catsuits.
While living in the Midlands, Chablis had a show at The Edge, a defunct gay bar in Columbia, where she hosted " Lady Chablis ' Cabaret.”
Club One, a Savannah gay club where Lady Chablis frequently performed, posted a tribute to the Savannah legend on its Facebook page Thursday morning.
“Just as The Book shined the spotlight on Savannah, so too did Chablis shine the spotlight on the gay scene, and especially on Club One. She was Club One’s very first entertainer, officiating our grand opening in 1988, and paving the way for female impersonation in Savannah. No one, however, could outshine the Grand Empress herself,” Club One’s Facebook post said.
Lady Chablis is also known for her philanthropy in the Savannah community, particularly for volunteering and donating to the American Diabetes Association, and for giving to various LGBT charities and events, according to Club One.
