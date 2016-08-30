Artists create works from thrift store items for Habitat auction

Lowcountry Habitat for Humanity's 2016 UpCycled Art Auction will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m Sept. 17 at the Shed at 809 Paris Avenue in Port Royal.
Proceeds from the evening will be used to complete a Habitat House in Port Royal for Orlando and Crystal Johnson and their five children.
The honorary chair for the event is Hideaki (Aki) Kato, a Beaufort-based oil and acrylic painter, muralist and scene-on-furniture creator. Dozens of other artists and craftsmen will use common items found at Habitat's ReStore thrift shop to create new works of art to be auctioned during the event.
Tickets for the evening are $35 each and are available at the ReStore at 612 Parris Island Gateway in Port Royal or from the website www.lowcountryhabitat.org. Hors d'oeuvres, desserts and drink selections are included in the ticket price.
