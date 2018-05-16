Best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe to launch book on Hilton Head next week

Best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe will launch her new novel, a continuation of her beloved Beach House Series, next week on Hilton Head Island.
The launch event for "Beach House Reunion" is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 22 at the Coastal Discovery Museum, according to a news release from publicist Magic Time Literary Publicity.
"Beach House Reunion" is coming out just behind the release of The Hallmark Network movie adaptation of Monroe's bestselling novel, "The Beach House," which initially aired in late April. The movie stars Andie MacDowell, Minka Kelly, and Chad Michael Murray and was filmed on Tybee Island.
The books in the Beach House Series encompass the author’s love for loggerhead turtles, her passion to protect the species and her love for the Lowcountry landscape.
Monroe will talk about her new novel, and ticketholders will receive a hardcover copy of the book.
Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are required. Call 843-689-6767, ext. 223, or visit the museum's website to make a reservation.
Comments