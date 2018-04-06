Hilton Head's favorite beach just got a 13-foot sculpture that moves

Hilton Head Island just got another piece of public art.
“Sandy Roads (To the Beach)” a moving sculpture created by local artist Mark Larkin, was placed on permanent display near Coligny Beach Park on Hilton Head Island on Friday.
It's the ninth piece to be installed on Hilton Head Island through the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry's Public Art Fund, which was established in 2006 to acquire and place art in public places around the Island. It's also the first by a Beaufort County artist that has been given to the Town of Hilton Head Island by the foundation.
Unlike previous sculptures in the series, this 13-foot-tall, 300-pound abstract piece, moves. It is a kinetic sculpture made of welded steel and its three arms move independently in concert with the ocean breezes. "They are susceptible to the wind, they move around," sculptor Mark Larkin said.
He said the type of sculpture is known as a stabile, which is similar to a mobile, except that it rises from the ground rather than hangs from a ceiling. "It's very Calderesque," he said, in reference to the famous mobile maker Alexander Calder, who, Larkin said, is his biggest influence.
In "Sandy Roads," three arms balance on the base and move, seeming to point the way to the beach. He said his inspiration came from the many paths that provide access to the island’s beaches.
"It's kind of a whimsical, fun piece," said Jean Heyduck, vice president for marketing and communications for the foundation, and having it near the ocean was a consideration in placing it at Coligny, she said.
Safety is also a consideration, she said, especially since 2015, when the sculpture “Caracol,” a red metal spiral was placed at the Shelter Cove Community Park by the program. Before the sculpture's unveiling, a 7-year-old boy wedged his leg in the structure, and emergency responders had to use surgical lubricant to free him. Afterward, the town roped off the sculpture with a temporary “Do Not Climb” sign.
Since then, "one of the things we look at is public safety," Heyduck said.
Similar concerns were expressed in August by Hilton Head Island Town Councilman David Ames about “Setting Sun” a 2,000-pound sculpture made of 19-foot metal spikes, valued at $40,000, which the town recently accepted from the foundation. The piece was selected from the 2015 Public Art Exhibition to also be donated to the town’s public art collection and is slated for installation for the new park planned along Pope Avenue.
Despite the fact that its a moveable sculpture, "Sandy Roads" will be safe, she said.
"One of the things we look at is public safety," and "because of the situation with "Caracol" we're more conscious of that, as I'm sure is the town."
And, though it does move, "There aren't any sharp pieces," she said.
If somebody wants to climb a sculpture, you can't keep them off it," she said. "You hope people are smart enough."
For his part, Larkin says the piece will be firmly bolted down and should present no danger.
“Sandy Roads” was originally a part of the 2013 Public Art Exhibition on Hilton Head Island, a biennial large-scale sculpture exhibition that is coordinated by the foundation's Public Art Fund of Community and is held at Coastal Discovery Museum. Larkin donated the piece, valued at $12,000. Since the exhibition, it was in storage while awaiting installation.
Since the Coastal Discovery Museum was used as a debris disposal site after Hurricane Matthew, the 2017 exhibition was postponed for a year. The 2018 Public Art Exhibition on Hilton Head Island will begin in October 2018. It will be the fourth biennial exhibition since the exhibition’s inception in 2011.
