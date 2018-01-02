Sun City duo rides America’s ‘Orient Express’ — and meets this colorful cast of characters

0:58 How to make it snow in South Carolina Pause

1:09 Watch as these Lowcountry beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge

1:25 Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report

0:55 Do we have to worry about frozen pipes? This Beaufort plumber has the answer

2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

0:53 No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County