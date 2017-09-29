Production focuses on life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer

Learn more about the life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer in October, when the play “Becoming Dr. Ruth” is staged in Beaufort.
Shows are 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, on the campus of Beaufort County Disabilities and Special Needs, 100 Clearwater Way in Beaufort.
The play tells the story of Karola Siegel, a young immigrant who became celebrity sex therapist.
Rabbi TZiPi Radonsky stars in the production by Vavnik Theatre Company. It is directed by Suzanne Larson.
In a news release, Radonsky said she was moved by Westheimer’s ability to achieve a joyful life despite a childhood deeply affected by the Holocaust.
“Ruthie arrived in America with little more than a small suitcase. Yet, through her positive nature and enthusiasm for life, she acquired a graduate degree and achieved much happiness. She is one of our inspirational heroines, yet so few people know her story.”
For example, Radonsky said in the news release, Westheimer was a sniper with the Israeli freedom fighters.
There is a suggested donation of $10 per person. Profits will be donated to the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition and to Beaufort County DSN.
Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, email sheralaloba@gmail.com.
