Love how the Lowcountry does the arts? Have we got an event for you!

If you love the arts, you’ll love Crescendo!
The event, a celebration of the Lowcountry’s arts, culture and history, kicks off Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Sponsored by the Arts & Cultural Council of Hilton Head, it is timed to coincide with National Arts and Humanities month. Activities will showcase a variety of arts, cultural and historically based events and are offered by more than 35 member organizations and their associate members. It runs through Nov. 5.
The Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort communities can exdperience concerts, theatrical productions, museum and gallery exhibits, lectures, poetry readings, dance performances, historical tours, hands-on arts experiences and educational programs.
“The arts, culture and history of Hilton Head enriches the quality of our lives on the island,” said Natalie Hefter, president of the arts & cultural council. “ The natural beauty and the important history of our island setting provides the ideal backdrop to encourage the creative efforts of artists, musicians, performers, writers, historians, and educators. The incredible benefit of their participation will be available to everyone who joins in and attends any number of our unique events during the celebration.”
Imagine that on any given day or evening, celebrants can hear the Vienna Boys Choir, explore the archeology and history of the Revolutionary War and Antebellum era, learn how to make a seagrass basket, try their hand at creating a tie dye indigo tee shirt, see a production of “Othello,” enjoy a concert under the stars, participate in any of several children’s theatrical opportunities or take in a jazz performance.
“We want to reach out to invite everyone — those who live locally, or those who travel to the area. We certainly want to stress that we have planned for those of all ages,” said Hefter. “Be sure to check our website — www.hiltonheadartsdaily.org — and further, check out the calendar to see what you can see, learn or experience during CRESCENDO!. There are frequent updates.”
Artist, musician, teacher and writer Nancy K. Wellard focuses on portraying and promoting the cultural arts, first in Los Angeles and, for close to 30 years, in the Lowcountry. Email her at nancykwellard@gmail.com.
CRESCENDO! EVENTS
The following is a list of Crescendo highlights. For a complete listing of events and information on ticket prices and reservations, visit www.hiltonheadartsdaily.org. To speak with a member of the Arts & Cultural Council of Hilton Head, call: 843-689- 6767, Ext 225
THINGS TO SEE
Sept. 2-Oct. 29
Escape Artists Presented by Art Beyond Tradition, Coastal Discovery Museum
Oct. 4-22
The Color Purple, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Oct. 6-24
The Art of Seeing: A Closer Look at Bluffton in Found Objects, Bluffton Boundary Cultural Center
Oct 11
The Warehouse Theatre’s Shakespeare’s Othello. Main Street Theatre
Oct. 13-15
Art in Stitches presented by the Art Quilters of the Lowcountry, Island Quilters Park Plaza
Oct. 16
Charles Fraser Forum, Coligny Theatre
Oct. 19, Oct. 26 – 28
Lean Ensemble Theater presents Constellations by Nick Payne, Main Street Theatre
Oct. 22-23
Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra Cinematic Classics, concert conducted by John Morris Russell
Oct. 24
Vienna Boys Choir, Holy Family Catholic Church
Oct. 27
John Pizzarelli Quartet, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
THINGS TO LEARN
Oct. 3
Pirates of the Lowcountry, Heritage Library ... Library History and Research Center
Oct. 3
For the Love of Acting – ages 6-8, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Oct. 5
Opening Reception – Escape Artists – Presented by Art Beyond Tradition
Oct, 6
Art League of Hilton Head Presents: Color Theory Workshop with Alexandra Sharma
Oct. 9
Bluffton Historical Preservation Society: Emmett McCracken & Jacob Martin, Bluffton Rotary Community Center
Oct. 10
Historic Sites of Hilton Head, Heritage Library
Oct. 10
Let’s Talk About It: The Water is Wide, Beaufort County Library
Oct. 14
History Day, various locations
Oct. 24
The Gullah People and Culture, Heritage Library
THINGS TO DO
Oct. 7, Oct. 14
Sweetgrass basket class, Coastal Discovery Museum
Oct. 7
Olde Time Gospel Community Sing, Heyward House Historic Center
Oct. 9
Pablo Neruda Workshop with Elizabeth Robin, Beaufort Public Library
