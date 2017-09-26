Patrick Stewart will be at Savannah Film Fest. Here are the other celebs being honored

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival coming up next month includes a lineup of Hollywood celebs, organizers announced in a news release this week.
Those being honored at the festival:
▪ John Boyega, Vanguard Award
▪ Holly Hunter, Icon Award
▪ Robert Pattinson, Maverick Award
▪ Salma Hayek Pinault, Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award
▪ Aaron Sorkin, Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award
▪ Patrick Stewart, Legends of Cinema Award
The 20th anniversary of event, organized by Savannah College of Art and Design and held at several venues across the city, will run from Oct. 28 through Nov. 4. It is the largest university-run film festival in the country, the release says. Additional details about the programming and other guests will be announced later, the release says.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 2 and will be available online at savannahboxoffice.com, by telephone at 912-525-5050, or in person at the Trustees Theater, 216 E. Broughton St. in Savannah.
Each year, more than 50,000 visitors attend programs over the eight-day film festival, organizers said.
