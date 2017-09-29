All aboard the Boo's Cruise! 11 awesome events in Hilton Head, Bluffton this October

Attention Halloween fans, car lovers and anyone with an appetite: You’re gonna love October in the Lowcountry this year!

No matter your tastes, Hilton Head and Bluffton have something for everyone this fall. And here’s everything you need to know to make the most out of the season.

Latinos Unidos Festival

7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival on Hilton Head Highlights from the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival on Sunday, September 18, 2016, at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Shelter Cove Community Park, Hilton Head

Plan for delicious Latin food, children’s entertainment, live music, dances and more!

Alexander’s Hurricane Relief Benefit Wine Dinner

When: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Where: Alexander’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, Hilton Head

The 5-course wine dinner, featuring Cakebread Cellars, will benefit local helping agencies that aided those impacted by our recent hurricanes and storms. Those agencies include The Deep Well Project, Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and Bluffton Self Help.

Cost: $125 per person

The Color Purple

When: Oct. 4 - 22

Where: Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Hilton Head

The stage performance of the bestselling book and Oscar-nominated film has been hailed by New York Magazine and the New York Times and has earned both Tony and Grammy awards.

Tickets: $29 - $52

Music & Taste on the Harbour

When: Thursday, Oct. 5, 12, and 19, 6 - 9 p.m. (weather permitting)

Where: Shelter Cove Harbour, Hilton Head

The fall outdoor concert series pairs live music with delicious food and drinks. Shelter Cove Harbour restaurants will provide appetizers, wine, beer and cocktails. There’s limited seating so plan to bring your own chairs.

Hilton Head Burger, Bacon & BBQ Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Shelter Cove Community Park, Hilton Head

The Lowcountry’s top chefs and restaurants will serve up their best carnivorous dishes. You’ll also find craft beer, kid’s activities and live music.

Admission: $7. Food and drink tickets are $1 (most food is between 2-5 tickets). Beer garden mugs are 6 tickets.

13th Annual Yacht Hop

When: Sunday, Oct. 8, 5:30 - 9 p.m.

Where: Harbour Town Yacht Basin, Hilton Head

Ever wanted to step onboard those big boats that line the yacht basin? Now add gourmet offerings from the area’s finest chefs, live music and a good cause. Proceeds from the night will benefit Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

Tickets start at $125.

Historic Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival

Old Town packed for Arts & Seafood Fest Old Town Bluffton was jam-packed for the 12th annual Arts & Seafood Festival on a glorious Oct. 23, 2016.

When: Oct. 14 - 22

Where: Old Town Bluffton

Various events - from art competitions and live music to a boat parade, tours, fireworks, 5k and even a paddle battle - will be held throughout the 8-day event. And there will be food, plenty of food!

Bluffton Self Help Red Apron Sips & Seafood Party

When: Friday, Oct. 20, 6 - 10 p.m.

Where: Hampton Lake, Bluffton

The helping agency is celebrating 30 years supporting Bluffton neighbors in need. The fundraiser event will include a celebratory chefs demonstration, dining, cocktails as well as live and silent auctions.

Tickets start at $150. Sponsorships are also available.

Polo for Charity

Polo for Charity: Gotta have the hats It seems it's just not a horse event without big and bold hats. There were plenty at the 23rd Polo for Charity event Oct. 23, 2016, at Rose Hill in Bluffton. The event was presented by the Rotary Club of Okatie.

When: Sunday, Oct. 22, gates open at noon, match begins at 2 p.m.

Where: Rose Hill Equestrian Center, Bluffton

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Okatie. Proceeds benefit the Foundation for Educational Excellence and other Rotary charities. Attendees are encouraged to get creative with their tailgate menu and their attire.

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Children under 12 are free.

Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance

What are you missing at the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d'Elegance? From old to new, classic to novelty, here are some of what you'll see at the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival and Concours d'Elegance this weekend.

When: Oct. 27 - Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Port Royal Golf Club, Hilton Head

The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization aims to entertain and educate while also supporting youth programs. This year’s event includes an aviation gala, car club showcase, aviation expo, racing boats, vehicles from endurance races and more.

Daily admission tickets start at $45. Half off for active duty military and their families and children with valid student ID. Children under 12 are free. Tickets for the Concours d’Elegance event Nov. 5 start at $55.

Halloween Boo’s Cruise Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: 8 bars throughout Hilton Head

Shuttles will escort ticketholders to Hilton Head bars hosting Halloween parties and contests. Costumes are encouraged and costume contests will be held at each location, with a chance to win over $1,500 in cash and prizes.

Tickets: $40, which covers upscale shuttle service, a souvenir mug and drink specials. Limited seating is available. Ticket prices will increase after Oct. 24.