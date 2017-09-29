All aboard the Boo's Cruise! 11 awesome events in Hilton Head, Bluffton this October

Attention Halloween fans, car lovers and anyone with an appetite: You’re gonna love October in the Lowcountry this year!
No matter your tastes, Hilton Head and Bluffton have something for everyone this fall. And here’s everything you need to know to make the most out of the season.
When: Sunday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Shelter Cove Community Park, Hilton Head
Plan for delicious Latin food, children’s entertainment, live music, dances and more!
Alexander’s Hurricane Relief Benefit Wine Dinner
When: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6 - 8:30 p.m.
Where: Alexander’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, Hilton Head
The 5-course wine dinner, featuring Cakebread Cellars, will benefit local helping agencies that aided those impacted by our recent hurricanes and storms. Those agencies include The Deep Well Project, Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and Bluffton Self Help.
Cost: $125 per person
When: Oct. 4 - 22
Where: Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Hilton Head
The stage performance of the bestselling book and Oscar-nominated film has been hailed by New York Magazine and the New York Times and has earned both Tony and Grammy awards.
Tickets: $29 - $52
When: Thursday, Oct. 5, 12, and 19, 6 - 9 p.m. (weather permitting)
Where: Shelter Cove Harbour, Hilton Head
The fall outdoor concert series pairs live music with delicious food and drinks. Shelter Cove Harbour restaurants will provide appetizers, wine, beer and cocktails. There’s limited seating so plan to bring your own chairs.
Hilton Head Burger, Bacon & BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Shelter Cove Community Park, Hilton Head
The Lowcountry’s top chefs and restaurants will serve up their best carnivorous dishes. You’ll also find craft beer, kid’s activities and live music.
Admission: $7. Food and drink tickets are $1 (most food is between 2-5 tickets). Beer garden mugs are 6 tickets.
When: Sunday, Oct. 8, 5:30 - 9 p.m.
Where: Harbour Town Yacht Basin, Hilton Head
Ever wanted to step onboard those big boats that line the yacht basin? Now add gourmet offerings from the area’s finest chefs, live music and a good cause. Proceeds from the night will benefit Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.
Tickets start at $125.
Historic Bluffton Arts & Seafood Festival
When: Oct. 14 - 22
Where: Old Town Bluffton
Various events - from art competitions and live music to a boat parade, tours, fireworks, 5k and even a paddle battle - will be held throughout the 8-day event. And there will be food, plenty of food!
Bluffton Self Help Red Apron Sips & Seafood Party
When: Friday, Oct. 20, 6 - 10 p.m.
Where: Hampton Lake, Bluffton
The helping agency is celebrating 30 years supporting Bluffton neighbors in need. The fundraiser event will include a celebratory chefs demonstration, dining, cocktails as well as live and silent auctions.
Tickets start at $150. Sponsorships are also available.
When: Sunday, Oct. 22, gates open at noon, match begins at 2 p.m.
Where: Rose Hill Equestrian Center, Bluffton
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Okatie. Proceeds benefit the Foundation for Educational Excellence and other Rotary charities. Attendees are encouraged to get creative with their tailgate menu and their attire.
Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Children under 12 are free.
Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance
When: Oct. 27 - Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Port Royal Golf Club, Hilton Head
The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization aims to entertain and educate while also supporting youth programs. This year’s event includes an aviation gala, car club showcase, aviation expo, racing boats, vehicles from endurance races and more.
Daily admission tickets start at $45. Half off for active duty military and their families and children with valid student ID. Children under 12 are free. Tickets for the Concours d’Elegance event Nov. 5 start at $55.
Halloween Boo’s Cruise Bar Crawl
When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Where: 8 bars throughout Hilton Head
Shuttles will escort ticketholders to Hilton Head bars hosting Halloween parties and contests. Costumes are encouraged and costume contests will be held at each location, with a chance to win over $1,500 in cash and prizes.
Tickets: $40, which covers upscale shuttle service, a souvenir mug and drink specials. Limited seating is available. Ticket prices will increase after Oct. 24.
