Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute presents ‘Anything Goes’

Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute’s 10th anniversary season sets sail with the Cole Porter classic hit musical “Anything Goes.”
SSTI’s “Anything Goes” opens at 7:30 p.m. June 23 at the Seahawk Cultural Center on the campus of Hilton Head High School. Broadway director and choreographer Tony Spinosa is making his SSTI debut with “Anything Goes.”
The Tony Award-winning musical comedy features a classic love story told by a cast of eclectic passengers sailing aboard the luxurious S.S. American.
The staff is made up of theater professionals assembled from across the country, featuring performers and technicians from 25 states and four countries.
“Anything Goes” runs June 23-25, June 30, July 1-2. Showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays are 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults or $15 for students and can be purchased online at www.HHISummerMusicals.com or by calling 866-749-2228.
