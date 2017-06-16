Exhibit to feature laid-back, relaxing work of Amos Hummell

The Art League Gallery will present “5 O’clock Somewhere,” an exhibit of new works by Amos Hummell, from July 6-29.
A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. July 12 at the gallery, 14 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island. The event is free and open to the public.
In his 36 years on Hilton Head, Hummell has worn many hats — or uniforms, as was the case during his 20 years as an island bartender. Now that he is better known as a self-taught artist who appreciates the color and fun in life, he has called upon those earlier experiences for his newest body of work.
This exhibit is an unconventional impressionist view of waterside bars, beach shacks, watering holes and other enclaves of “quittin’ time” for locals and vacationers alike. The essence of these afternoon experiences is that of being laid back, footloose and carefree.
Hummell’s artistic career began in earnest in the early 1990s, when he discovered the art of polymer bead making. For several years, “The Bead Man” delighted children of all ages who used his colorful beads to make their own necklace and bracelet creations at festivals.
A self-taught artist, Hummell’s work is best described as unconventional. He has been known to paint on closet doors, screen-printing frames and upholstered furniture for some of his most inventive pieces. His intention is to replicate with paint and brushes the stories that fill his head.
Art League Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 90 minutes before performances at the Art Center of Coastal Carolina.
For more information, call 843-681-5060 or visit www.ArtLeagueHHI.org.
