Main Street Youth Theatre to present ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Follow the yellow brick road as The Main Street Youth Theatre presents “The Wizard of Oz” starting June 21.
The musical is commissioned by the St. Louis Municipal Opera and based on the novel, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum, and the 1939 film.
Debuting as director is Dan Brown, who performed in many MSYT productions. Philip Paluszak is the musical director, and Jodi Layman is the choreographer.
A teenage girl, Dorothy (double cast played by Ellie Lentz and Jacey Robinson), lives on a farm in dreary Kansas with her Uncle Henry (played by Dakota Jimenez) and Aunt Em (played by Kerry Gudaitis) dreaming of faraway places (“Over The Rainbow”). One day the farmhouse, with Dorothy inside, is swept off by a tornado to Munchkin land in the Land of Oz. The falling house kills the cruel ruler of the Munchkins, the Wicked Witch of the East. The Munchkins and the Sorceress of the North greet Dorothy (“Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead” and “Munchkinland”). The Sorceress tells Dorothy that she will have to go to the Emerald City to ask the great Wizard of Oz to help her return home. The production follows Dorothy down the yellow brick road to the Emerald City. Dorothy meets along the way the Scarecrow (played by Grant Grace), the Tinman (played by John Rosenblum) and the Lion (played by Ethen Cornett).
Showtimes are 7 p.m. June 21-24 and June 28-July 1 and 2 p.m. June 25 and July 2 at the Hilton Head Prep School Main Street Theatre, 3000 Main St. on Hilton Head Island.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. June 22 is Thrifty Thursday: adults, $15, and students, $10.
Group rates are available by calling the Box Office at 843-689-6246. Tickets can be purchased at www.msyt.org.
