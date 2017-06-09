Arts & Culture

Juneteenth event planned in Bluffton

The third annual Juneteenth Celebration in Bluffton will be from noon to 6 p.m. June 17 at Oyster Factory Park.

The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee is commemorating the legal abolishment of slavery in the United States, the sacrifices of African-American veterans and the formidable resilience of ancestors who endured the horrors of enslavement. The public is invited.

The event will consist of a salute to African-American soldiers and a showcase of local artists who will share their poetry, dance and sing. There also will be a performance from The Voices of El Shaddai, and the Smooth & Groove. There will be a kids zone, a double-dutch competition and a hula hoop contest. Admission is $5, and children 12 and under will be admitted free.

If your church has a praise dance ministry or a choir that would like to perform or veterans who have served in any branch of the military, contact Anne Cooke at 843-757-3417 or Bridgette Frazier at 843-757-3229. Also anyone wishing to participate, volunteer, make a contribution or become a sponsor can contact Cooke or Frazier.

