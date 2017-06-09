Hilton Head Prep’s Main Street Theatre to stage ‘Wizard of Oz’

“The Wizard of Oz” will begin a multi-date performance at the Hilton Head Prep’s Main Street Theatre beginning June 21.
The musical will be directed by Dan Brown and stars Ellie Lentz and Jacey Robinson in the dual role of Dorothy. Philip Paluszak will be the musical director and Jodi Layman serves as choreographer.
Rounding out the cast are Kerry Gudaitis, Grant Grace, John Rosenblum and Ethen Cornett.
The show runs June 21-24 and June 28-July 1 at 7 p.m. and has 2 p.m. performances on June 25 and July 2. The theater is at 3000 Main St.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. The show on June 22 has special prices of $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at www.msyt.org.
