Beaufort-based author wins 2017 International Book Award for Short Fiction

Beaufort-based author T.D. “Tim” Johnston has been named the winner of the 2017 International Book Award for Short Fiction, for his short-story collection “Friday Afternoon and Other Stories.” Johnston’s book contains a dozen short stories. The title story is currently in film production in California.
“I’m thrilled to receive this honor, not only for my work but for the Lowcountry, which has such a rich literary tradition,” Johnston said.
The collection is available locally at Macintosh Books, NeverMore Books, Beaufort Bookstore, Magnolia Cafe, Barnes and Noble, and Mango's (Fripp Island), as well as at Amazon.
