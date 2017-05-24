Local high school students win photography awards

The Photography Club of Beaufort has announced the winners of its Dale Westcott Nature Photography Contest.
Each year, the club encourages all local high school and home-schooled students to submit nature photographs in a competition created to honor the memory of Dale Westcott.
More than 50 photographs were submitted, then judged by club members at the April meeting. Awards were presented on May 8 by Barbara Westcott. The award is given in memory of her late husband who was an educator and avid nature photographer.
The Photography Club of Beaufort meets the second Monday each month at 7 p.m. at the Technical College of the Lowcountry, 921 Ribaut Road, Building 23, in Beaufort.
The meeting is free, and the public is invited to attend. For more information, go to www.photoclubbeaufort.com.
Winners
▪ First: Meredith Devine (Bluffton High School), “Beaufort Bird”
▪ Second: Anna Maria Mayfield (Bluffton High School), “Spring Sunset”
▪ Third: Susan Roberts (Battery Creek High School), “Carpe Noctem”
▪ Honorable Mention: Isabelle Lieblien (Beaufort High School), “Lowcountry Bird”
