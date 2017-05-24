First place in novice category: Diane McKinnery, “Big Country”
May 24, 2017 9:46 PM

Photography clubs announce winners of annual competition

Posted by Sandra Ross

The Lowcountry photography clubs of Sun City, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island announced the winners of their 10th annual Tri-Club competition, held on May 16.

Judging the event was Charleston commercial photographer Chris Smith, Savannah College of Art and Design photography professor Liz Darlington and freelance photographer Jeff Hammond.

A total of 91 photos were submitted in four skill levels.

Novice

▪  First: Diane McKinnery (Sun City club), “Big Country”

▪  Second: Shannon Earwood (Beaufort club), “Who Do You Say I Am?”

▪  Third: Freddi Hoffman (Sun City club), “Siana Great Grandmother”

▪  Honorable Mention: Barbara Puceta (Sun City club), “Man in the Mist”

Intermediate

▪  First: Paul Thaxton (Sun City club), “Intense”

▪  Second: Richard Eckhardt (Beaufort club), “Says Whoo”

▪  Third: Diane Michael (Hilton Head club) “Flight to New Beginnings”

▪  Honorable Mention: Tom Brady (Beaufort club), “Geisha”

Advanced

▪  First: Phyllis Kaupp-Seas (Beaufort club), “Heavenly Flashlight”

▪  Second: Joan Eckhardt (Beaufort club), “I Can See Clearly”

▪  Third: Gretchen Nickel (Hilton Head club), “Another Time, Another Tango”

▪  Honorable Mention: Ellen Corbett (Beaufort club), “In Fine Feather”

Expert

▪  First: Kelley Luikey (Beaufort club), “Dressed in Green”

▪  Second: Corky Burt (Sun City club), “My Friend”

▪  Third: Robert Zier (Sun City club), “Looking Good”

▪  Honorable Mention: Eric Horan (Beaufort club), “Dolphin Cathedral”

▪  Honorable Mention: Susan Deloach (Beaufort club), “Modern Day Cherry Malotte”

