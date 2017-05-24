Photography clubs announce winners of annual competition

The Lowcountry photography clubs of Sun City, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island announced the winners of their 10th annual Tri-Club competition, held on May 16.
Judging the event was Charleston commercial photographer Chris Smith, Savannah College of Art and Design photography professor Liz Darlington and freelance photographer Jeff Hammond.
A total of 91 photos were submitted in four skill levels.
Winners
Novice
▪ First: Diane McKinnery (Sun City club), “Big Country”
▪ Second: Shannon Earwood (Beaufort club), “Who Do You Say I Am?”
▪ Third: Freddi Hoffman (Sun City club), “Siana Great Grandmother”
▪ Honorable Mention: Barbara Puceta (Sun City club), “Man in the Mist”
▪ Honorable Mention: Jay Lieberman (Sun City club), “What’s up Doc”
Intermediate
▪ First: Paul Thaxton (Sun City club), “Intense”
▪ Second: Richard Eckhardt (Beaufort club), “Says Whoo”
▪ Third: Diane Michael (Hilton Head club) “Flight to New Beginnings”
▪ Honorable Mention: Tom Brady (Beaufort club), “Geisha”
▪ Honorable Mention: Sharon Wise (Beaufort club), “Back in the Days”
Advanced
▪ First: Phyllis Kaupp-Seas (Beaufort club), “Heavenly Flashlight”
▪ Second: Joan Eckhardt (Beaufort club), “I Can See Clearly”
▪ Third: Gretchen Nickel (Hilton Head club), “Another Time, Another Tango”
▪ Honorable Mention: Ellen Corbett (Beaufort club), “In Fine Feather”
▪ Honorable Mention: Stephanie Rossi (Beaufort club), “Dubrovnik Dining”
Expert
▪ First: Kelley Luikey (Beaufort club), “Dressed in Green”
▪ Second: Corky Burt (Sun City club), “My Friend”
▪ Third: Robert Zier (Sun City club), “Looking Good”
▪ Honorable Mention: Eric Horan (Beaufort club), “Dolphin Cathedral”
▪ Honorable Mention: Susan Deloach (Beaufort club), “Modern Day Cherry Malotte”
Comments