Hilton Head Choral Society to present concert in honor of Memorial Day

The Hilton Head Choral Society will present an all-American tribute to our armed forces, both past and present, in its annual patriotic “America Sings!” concert at 7 p.m. May 28 at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island.
The concert is a Memorial Day salute through song that honors the men and women who have fought for our freedom. This casual, family-friendly concert brings together locals and visitors alike dressed in their red, white and blue to honor our heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
“The Choral Society encourages the entire family to come for an inspiring hour of music and patriotism,” HHCS artistic director Tim Reynolds said. “It’s an evening full of songs of Americana that everyone knows and loves.”
The concert also will feature the Atlanta Symphony Brass Quintet. The guest speaker is Bob Buck, a resident of Hilton Head and supporter of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, which was founded in the Savannah area.
Tickets are $15 to $25 per person. All seating is reserved. Order online at www.hiltonheadchoralsociety.org or by phone at 843-341-3818.
