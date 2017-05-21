Society of Bluffton Artists Side By Side exhibit runs through June

The Society of Bluffton Artists is presenting “Side By Side,” an art exhibit that explores photography and its mixed media interpretation, June 5 through July 1 at the SoBA gallery, 6 Church St. in Old Town Bluffton.
An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. June 9.
SoBA painters paired with SoBA photographers. The result is an eclectic display — from traditional acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings to quilling, an art form that involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs.
“The painter may choose to do the interpretation of the full photograph or a portion, the range of creativity is wide open,” said Gayle Miller, president of SoBA. “The combinations will surprise you, it’s a great experience for those of us who choose to participate in the SoBA Side by Side Show.”
For more information, go to www.sobagallery.com or call 843-757-6586.
