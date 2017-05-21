‘BrainWaves’ exhibit open at Art League Gallery next month

The Art League Gallery is presenting “BrainWaves,” an exhibit by sculptor Sheri Farbstein, from June 6 to July 1.
Sheri Farbstein discovered the joy of working with clay while attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh where she received a degree in fine arts. After graduation, she remained in Pittsburgh, teaching high school art and pursuing a career in pottery, sculpture and architectural ceramics.
Moving to Hilton Head Island in 1988, Farbstein started teaching classes, giving creative workshops and exhibiting her work. She has been represented by several galleries and participated in over 60 individual and group shows, winning many awards, including Best of Show at the Spoleto Juried Art Show in Charleston. A member of the Art League of Hilton Head and a founder of the Fine Arts Craft Guild of Hilton Head, Farbstein works from her home studio and enjoys island life and the many opportunities for creative presentations.
“ ‘BrainWaves’ describes the way that I work, always evolving, even as I create a piece. Very much like water, flowing over and under, always moving, the waves go on forever, carrying my ideas,” Farbstein said.
A free reception for the exhibit will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 7. It is open to the public. A gallery walk and demonstration will be from 1 to 3 p.m. June 14.
Art League of Hilton Head Gallery is inside the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island.
For more information, call 843-681-5060 or go to www.artleaguehhi.org.
