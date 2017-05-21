Beaufort County Library ready to get new Bookmobile in gear

The Beaufort County Library system is inviting the community to a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. May 22 to celebrate the launch of its new Bookmobile.
The ribbon-cutting will be held at the Bluffton Branch Library, 120 Palmetto Way in Bluffton. Bookmobile staff will be available to answer questions, and attendees can tour the Bookmobile from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Bookmobile will bring popular books, audiobooks and DVDs to more than 40 scheduled stops across Beaufort County. The Bookmobile will also make “Special Occasion” stops at community events and popular attractions.
Onboard the state-of-the-art bookmobile, customers will be able to check out and return library materials, request items from library branches, pick up holds and requested materials, apply for a new library card, get assistance from an onboard librarian and more.
“This bookmobile is simply the most cost effective way to expand library services to communities in Beaufort County that do not currently have a library branch within easy commuting distance,” library director Ray McBride said.
Additionally, the community will have an opportunity to “Meet the Bookmobile” at library branches before beginning its summer route on June 5:
▪ Beaufort Branch Library: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 31
▪ Lobeco Branch Library: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1
▪ St. Helena Branch Library: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 2
▪ Hilton Head Branch Library: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3
