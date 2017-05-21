Beaufort Children’s Theatre ready to make you smile with ‘Aladdin Jr.’

The University of South Carolina Beaufort Center for the Arts and Beaufort Children’s Theatre invites you to visit Agrabah at its production of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.”
The Disney musical is based on the iconic animated film, with an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. When the street urchin, Aladdin, vies for the attention of the beautiful princess, Jasmine, he uses a genie’s magic power to become a prince in order to marry her. Iago, Jafar, the Genie and more are part of the musical adventure filled with magic, mayhem and the power of love.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 to $15 and are available online at uscbcenterforthearts.com or the box office, 843-521-4145.
