Verdier House lecture to focus on 1739 slave rebellion

The Verdier House will welcome lecturer and author Ron Roth at its monthly dinner and a lecture event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 22.
The largest and most gruesome slave rebellion in British North America took place in 1739 between Beaufort and Charleston between the Edisto and the Stono rivers while the state was still a colony. Roth, a lecturer representing the Humanities Council of South Carolina, will speak about the rebellion, its origins and its repercussions at the event.
Reservations are necessary as seating is limited. A wine and hors d’oeuvre reception begins at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6 p.m. Verdier House is located at 801 Bay St. in Beaufort.
Admission for members is $15/$25 per member/couple. Non-member admission is $20/$30 per person/couple. Call 843-379-3331 to make reservations.
