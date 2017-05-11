Arts & Culture

Palmetto Bluff’s Summer Concert Series kicks off Tuesday

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

May 11, 2017 11:57 AM

Palmetto Bluff’s Summer Concert Series kicks off Tuesday and runs through August.

The series welcomes local musicians to the village greens of the new Moreland Village and Wilson Village in Bluffton.

Entrance is $25 per car. Gates open at 5 p.m., and shows start at 6:30 p.m. Food and beverage will be available for purchase (cash only). If you’re carrying in your own picnic, bring only hand-held coolers and/or bags. Bring your own chairs.

Proceeds benefit Family Promise, a local nonprofit organization that provides temporary shelter, family stability and permanent housing solutions for homeless families with children by mobilizing community resources.

The lineup

▪  Tuesday: Lowcountry Boil at Moreland Village

▪  June 6: Cranford Hollow at Moreland Village

▪  June 20: Deas-Guyz at Wilson Village

▪  July 11: Tell Scarlet at Wilson Village

▪  July 25: The Bushels at Moreland Village

▪  Aug. 8: Bottles & Cans at Wilson Village

