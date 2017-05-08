Work of 100 artists to be featured at Hilton Head Art Festival

Shelter Cove Harbour will transform into an art-lover’s paradise during the ninth annual Hilton Head Art Festival, according to a news release.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27-28 at 1 Harbourside Lane and will feature work from 100 artists from across the nation. The festival also includes a full craft market.
The event and parking are free. Pets on leashes are welcome.
Presented by Howard Alan Events, festival represents original, hand-crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of judges from hundreds of applicants.
For more information, email info@artfestival.com, call 561-746-6615 or go to www.artfestival.com.
