Winners announced at juried art show

A press release from the Art League of Hilton Head Island has announced the winners in the 25th Biennale 2017 National Art Exhibition.
The first place winner was a pastel entitled “Undefined #2” by Long Island City, New York artists Tun Ping Wang.
The pastel demonstrates amazing detail and expert use of light and shadow.
The 15 winners, five of whom are local, were awarded over $7,000 in cash prizes at the opening reception on May 5, 2017.
There were over 500 entries that showcased about 100 artworks selected by jurors.
Susan Mayfield, a Lowcountry-raised, award wining artist, was the presiding judge of the show.
For those wishing to see the winners as well as the other entries, the exhibition is open till the end of May and is located inside the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Besides being open 90 minutes before all arts center performances, patrons can see the exhibit Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art League of Hilton Head Gallery located inside the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island.
